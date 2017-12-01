The alpine area in the middle of Oslo!

Oslo Vinterpark is only 40 minutes from the city center with the subway line 1 Frognerseteren and is the biggest ski area in the Oslo area.

We offer a variety of challenges across a total of 18 runs and a vertical fall of 381 metres. The area has 11 lifts, of which 2 are 4-seater chairlifts and 1 is a new 6-seater express chairlift. READ MORE about Welcome to Oslo Vinterpark

Source: oslovinterpark.no / Norway Today