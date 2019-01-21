World Cup hopes soar as Norway beat Egypt 32-28

Sander Sagosen and Magnus Abelvik Rød took Norway to a 32-28 victory over Egypt in the handball World Cup, but at a cost. Now Sweden awaits their fate.

Abelvik Rød was brutally tackled to the ground twice.

Right after the break, it led to a direct red card for Karim Abdelrahim. The Northerner lay down for treatment for a minute before returning to play.

The Norwegian defensive game was not good in the first half. It led to many simple Egyptian goals. Keeper, Torbjørn Bergerud played well, making ten saves before the breakand ended at 42 in save percentage in the first half hour.

Rest

Veteran Bjarte Myrhol was spared a lot with regard to the Swedish fight. He was only in attack, and it contributed to a weakening of Norway’s defensive game.

In attack, Sagosen was in battle before the break with sixgoals (three penalties). Abelvik Rød also became a constant threat, as with speed and muscles he threw himself against Egypt’s defense time and again.

National team chief, Christian Berge, took hold of defense shortly after the side swap. He replaced Christian OŽSullivan for Gøran Johannessen. It had a positive effect.

Sagosen didn’t get much break. He had to be on track to secure two Norwegian points in front of the glistening stands in Herning.

The first choice on the right back, Eivind Tangen, sat a lot on thebench so as not to burnout before the Sweden match.

Workload

The Swedes get 26 hours more rest from their previous match than Norway before the match with their neighbours on Monday.

If Norway wins it, and also against Hungary on Wednesday, it could be the semi-final. That is certainly true if Denmark also ensures two victories in its last two matches in the main round.

Sweden is better than Egypt, and Norway probably won’t beat the Swedes unless the defensive game is lifted a lot, and stays that

way throughout the match.

In the European Championships last year, Norway won control over Sweden in the main round, but the Swedes went on to the final where they lost while the Norwegian guys were knocked out.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today