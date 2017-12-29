World Cup parallel slalom in Holmenkollen on 1 January

The world’s best skiers are coming to Oslo for Holmenkollen’s first ever World Cup parallel slalom. Tickets are still available at hoopla.no.

The landing slope in Holmenkollbakken is too steep for the occasion, so a slalom slope is being built from VM-haugen (“World Championship Hill”) on the other side and down to the bottom of the ski jumping landing slope. The hill will be 180 metres long with 18 gates and one jump, and the crowd will be seated in the same stands used during ski jumping competitions.​​​​​

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today