World record in Hamar last night – Storhamar won hockey game after 8 hours and 32 minutes

Sparta coach: – borders on unjustifiable – (Storhamar-Sparta 2-1 after 11 periods).

The Championship quarterfinals game between Storhamar and Sparta in CC Amfi is the world’s longest official ice hockey game.

The match lasted a total of 217 minutes and 14 seconds, effective playing time, before Joakim Jensen finally was able to get the puck into the goal and thereby put an end to the game.

Altogether the game lasted for 8 hours and 32 minutes. The clock showed around 2:30 a.m.

The match lasted nearly 11 full periods. In other words, almost four ordinary matches – that is a world record by a wide margin.

The old world record was 176 minutes and 30 seconds. It was set in the playoff match between Detroit and Montreal Maroons on March 24th 1936.

– It is impossible to describe to some who were not here, how this is perceived. It is simply absolutely insane what has happened, says Sparta coach Lenny Eriksson to VG after the battle.

