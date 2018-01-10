The spectacular X Games will return to Oslo 16–20 May for competitions in Skateboard Street and Ski and Snowboard Big Air. Tickets go on sale 28 January at ticketmaster.no.

This time Fornebu just west of Oslo will host the skiing and snowboarding competitions, while the skateboarders will head back to Skur 13 at Filipstad, where they also competed in Oslo’s last X Games in 2016. READ MORE about X Games to Oslo in May 2018

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today