Zlatan and Bjørgen will never quit

Marit Bjørgen, at nearly 37, easily outdistanced the field and secured yet another record breaking victory. At the ripe young age of 36 years and 341 days, she secured her 15th World Cup victory.

The 15-kilometer Pursuit event ended with the favourite as victor. Bjørgen has been in superb shape in the New Year. Although eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Sprint event, where the pace proved to fast for her, it was a trigger to wake up the slumbering body of the Giant.

The list of cross-country records is looking begin to look endless for Bjørgen

Record number for the most gold medals in cross-country skiing, regardless of gender now stands at fifteen

Most Olympic gold medals for women: Six

Oldest individual woman’s Olympic champion 34 years

Oldest individual woman’s World Cup winner 36 years

Most overall World Cup victories: 106

All times Best

– She must surely be the all time best cross-country skier, surpassing even Bjørn Dæhlie. The most impressive is perhaps that she has the motivation to continue as long as she has.

And now she has even returned from having a baby. I remember from Turin Olympics of 2006 how sad and dejected she was then, according to sports commentator for the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, Johan Esk.

– Persons of Bjørgen and soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovices calibre never quit. They find the motivation to perform time after time.

