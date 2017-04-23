Zucca party at Rangers after securing quarter finals in NHL

TOPICS:
Mats ZuccarelloNew York Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a second goal during the second period of Game 6 of a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 23. April 2017

Mats Zuccarello (from Norway) became the big hero when New York Rangers continued on to the second round of the NHL final.

He scored two goals against the Montreal Canadiens. The match ended 3-1 to Rangers after they at first fell behind by 0-1.

‘Of course, it’s great to score on your home ground and in that way. All glory to the guys who do the work, and I get the honour at the end,’ said Zuccarello.

It was the first time in his career that the Norwegian had scored two goals in a final game match.

Thus, the turnaround is complete. Rangers were behind 2-1 in matches, but won three consecutive games to ensure advancement.

‘We were ‘underdogs’ according to everyone, so it was brilliant. We should have lost six matches, but now we won six,’ said Zuccarello.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Zucca party at Rangers after securing quarter finals in NHL"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*