Zucca party at Rangers after securing quarter finals in NHL

Mats Zuccarello (from Norway) became the big hero when New York Rangers continued on to the second round of the NHL final.

He scored two goals against the Montreal Canadiens. The match ended 3-1 to Rangers after they at first fell behind by 0-1.

‘Of course, it’s great to score on your home ground and in that way. All glory to the guys who do the work, and I get the honour at the end,’ said Zuccarello.

It was the first time in his career that the Norwegian had scored two goals in a final game match.

Thus, the turnaround is complete. Rangers were behind 2-1 in matches, but won three consecutive games to ensure advancement.

‘We were ‘underdogs’ according to everyone, so it was brilliant. We should have lost six matches, but now we won six,’ said Zuccarello.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today