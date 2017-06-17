10 GOOD REASONS TO VISIT TROMSØ

Welcome to the Arctic city of Tromsø. The Arctic capital is located at 69° N between majestic mountains, beautiful fjords and charming island communities – and in summer the sun never sets.

You will discover untouched Arctic nature just a short distance from urban culture of the city. You can easily combine beautiful nature-based experiences during the day with culture, restaurants and the pulsating nightlife in the evening. With more than 150 summer activities to choose between, you will find something to suit every taste. Tromsø offers virtually everything!

Source: visittromso.com / Norway Today