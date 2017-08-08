100 Best Things To Do In Norway – Part IV

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

We continue or journey criss-crossing Norway in part 4

31. Arctic Cathedral (Tromsø) Modern architecture is something that never ceases to amaze. If you are a fan, the Arctic Cathedral will give you goosebumps. The design really captures the wild nature of Norway with its cold exterior, but warm interior. A must see if you are in Tromsø. 32. Polaria (Tromsø) This half museum, half zoo has a lot to offer in the hours you will spend there. A mix of static and live displays show the variety of Arctic life. In their educational films, you can learn how northern lights work and why they show. All in all, Polaria is one of the best places to take your children to. And did I mention the seals yet? 33. Old Town (Stavanger) What is more romantic than a slow walk through and old city center with wooden houses, cobbled streets and narrow passages? The Old Town of Stavanger is typically Norwegian in style and offers a sardine canning museum, art galleries and a multitude of shops, where you can search for trinkets to bring home to your loved ones. If you have the time, a visit to nearby wooden town of Skudeneshavn is also well worth the ferry trip, especially if you are in search of a place to worship – there are almost as many houses dedicated to worship as there are inhabitants. To the south of Stavanger you can also visit Flekkefjord and the Holland Town while you are at it – saves you the trip to Holland. 34. Hardanger Fjord (Bergen) When you think of the most beautiful landscapes of the world, the mind remembers the fjords of Norway. One such is the Hardanger Fjord . It will charm you with its lovely scenery. Visit with a car to take in the sights on the way there as well. 35. Puppy Training Experience At Husky Farm (Tromsø) Do you and your kids think huskies are cute? Well, on this special experience, you can meet them up close. Visit a husky training farm where young huskers are trained to work as a team and join them on a hike around the beautiful Norwegian wilderness. A sure hit with kids! 36. Stegastein Lookout (Aurland Municipality) Stegastein Lookout deserves its name. What a lookout it is! Norway has no shortage of amazing sights, but this one ranks among the very best. Bring your camera and get to take some pictures all your friends will envy. 37. Briksdal Glacier (Stryn) A walk to one of the remaining glaciers in the world is indeed a special experience. Not only does if offer time to think about man’s effect on the environment, it also shows you what exactly we will lose. And it is spectacular. Briksdal Glacier is a must see. 38. Mount Ulriken (Bergen) Bergen is known as the City between the Seven Mountains. Mount Ulriken is the tallest of them and offers the best views. There is a cable car ride if you only want to see the top, but if you have time, go by foot and enjoy the short and not too difficult hike. 39. Svalbard Museum (Spitsbergen) The Svalbard Museum is a great way to get an insight into the way of life in the harsh lands north of the polar line. The arctic life and wildlife are well represented in the many exhibits. Although the museum is on the smaller side, you will still spend an hour or two to learn everything. 40. Seven Sisters (Geiranger) A waterfall called the Seven Sisters ? Man, that sound like something interesting to see. And it is. Learn about the story behind the name while you count the streams. Best to visit in spring, when the flow is at its peak.

