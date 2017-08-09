100 Best Things To Do In Norway – Part V

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

In part 5 we mostly visit some of the most stunning views in the World

41. The Flåm Railway (Flåm) This scenic 2-hour trip on the The Flåm Railway will take you back in time to great views. In the heritage carriages you will see a video of the history of the railway. But don’t forget to look out the window or you’ll miss the views. If you can, get a window seat.

42. Fjord Safari (Flåm) What do you get when you combine fjords and safari ? You get an unforgettable experience. The beautiful scenery of the Norwegian fjords will take your breath away and leave you speechless. The guides will give you a background of history as you take in the magnificence around you.

43. Flaamsbana Museum (Flåm) Flaamsbana Museet is a lovely little museum explaining the history of the Flam railway. Despite being small, it is packed with exhibits that show the blood, sweat and tears of workers who toiled on it for 20 long years. Best combined with a ride on the railway. If you need another enticement to make you go visit, you should go here

44. Olden (Stryn) Is heaven a place on Earth? Well, maybe not, but some places come close. Olden is one of them. The town is small, but charming and offers a gateway to the glaciers, which is where you’ll want to go. Still, take a look around town and take some of their peace home with you.

45. Lom Stave Church (Lom) Stave churches are common in Norway, but not all are as well preserved or as large as the stave church in Lom . With wooden exterior and interior, it is a piece of cultural architecture that you have to see.

46. Hemsedal Ski Centre (Hemsedal) Hemsedal Ski Centre is a ski resort with slopes for all levels, restaurants for all tastes and activities for all ages. Apre-ski is easily accessible and in the evening when you put the kids to bed, you can go out to the local bars and have fun.

47. Baroniet Rosendal (Rosendal) If you want to see some beautiful roses and have a tasty lunch, you have to go to Baroniet Rosendal . It is Norway’s pride and precious, and well worth a visit. Don’t forget the view to the waterfall and the lovely rhubarb cake!

48. Njord, Seakayak and Wilderness Adventure Day Tours (Flåm) If you’re not satisfied just by looking and need some adrenaline and activity, join the Njord day tours . You might have kayaked on a river, or in the warm sea, but have you ever done it among towering fjords? If not, I bet you’re getting the itch just reading about it.

49. Steinsdalsfossen Waterfall (Norheimsund) The Steinsdalsfossen Waterfall is an amazing experience. The sheer size of it is stunning and to walk under it is a unique memory you will be able to take home. One of your trip to Norway highlights.

50. The Polar Bear Society (Hammerfest) Polar bears are among the most endangered species in the world. Due to global warming, their natural habitat is shrinking day by day. The Polar Bear Society is an effort to stop that. In this museum dedicated to the animals and their environment, you too can become a member.

© Jen Miller / Norway Today