100 Best Things To Do In Norway – Part VI

Norway has been called The Land of the Midnight Sun, The Land of Fjords and the Land of Northern Lights. However, those are but the few things it is most known for: there are so much more.

Norway is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. With some of the most stunning nature sites in the world, you surely won’t be disappointed. It also has a rich cultural history and a lively contemporary art scene, primarily in Oslo.

However, when visiting a country as large it can be hard to decide where you should go. That is why we have prepared a list of the 100 best things to do in Norway.

In part 6 we concentrate mostly on buildings, but we also offer some icy tidbits, or cubes if you prefer.

51. Narvik War Museum (Narvik) A must see in Narvik, this museum focuses on World War 2 and gives a unique philosophical view of war which is often forgotten in textbooks. Plenty of exhibits are sure to keep you busy for a few hours.

52. Haukland Beach (Leknes) The best beaches are in warm places…or are they? In Leknes , you can find a beach straight out the Pirates of the Caribbean in the grip of nordic ice and tall fjords. You won’t be prancing around in your bikinis, but it sure is beautiful.

53. Artico Icebar (Honnigsvåg) A bar where everything is made out of ice? Sign me up ! You are sure to get a warm welcome in this cold(er) place, so bring your warm clothes and they will supply the drinks and warm feelings. Family friendly, as drinks are nonalcoholic.

54. Romsdalseggen Ridge (Åndalsnes) Looking for day hiking trip ideas? Romsdalseggen in Andalsnes is a favorite choice of many. The climb is steep but the views make up for it. As you stand free above the valley, you will know. Don’t forget to bring some food and rain clothes.

55. Briksdalsbreen (Olden) If you have never seen a glacier up close, your trip to Norway is the perfect opportunity. Briksdalsbreen is one of the most known and easiest to get to. Only a short boat cruise and a hike away, you can get to see nature in its primal form. Who knows, maybe it will be gone in a decade. Why wait?

56. The Nobel Peace Center (Oslo) Nobel prizes are awarded for best achievements in science and human rights. Their yearly giving is a long standing tradition. In the Nobel Peace Center you will learn about the beginnings of the award and its evolution over time, as well as about the various recipients.

57. Norwegian Petroleum Museum (Stavanger) Learning about petroleum might not sound too appealing to anyone but a few people in the profession, but the Norwegian Petroleum Museum is designed in a way that presents the trade in a simple, easy-to-understand way. It even its look into a very controversial topic fun!

[Norway Today is proud of having family members contributing to the exhibition]

58. Aker Brygge (Oslo) The Aker Brygge is a strip along the sea, filled with restaurants and shops. It is perfect for a long, slow stroll. Both tourists and locals come here and the place can get quite crowded on a sunny day, so for some quiet time, go in the early morning.

59. The Norwegian Parliament (Oslo) The Norwegian Parliament is a marvel of architecture and looks impressive from the outside. But, the true gem here are the guided tours – which are free – of the interior. They have a limit of 30 people and start every hour; the places fill up quickly, so be on time if you wish to see the inside and learn more about Norwegian democracy.

60. Iron Age Farm (Stavanger) If you are a history buff, you will certainly enjoy this: an iron age farm , rebuilt on the base of an original farm from before 650 AD. The current version is a faithful replica, complete with all the tools used at the time. Children can use those tools to try their hands at steel making!

