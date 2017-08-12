100 Best Things To Do In Norway – Part VIII

A little for everybody in part 8, not much for the kids, we are afraid to say, except for the biggest attraction of them all, the Zoo!

71. Stavanger Cathedral (Stavanger) Stavanger Cathedral is the only cathedral from the Middle Ages in Norway that has remained in its original form and retained its function all the way to today. It was built in 1125 and survived kings, fires and wars. It still stands magnificent today, waiting for lost souls to wander in. Parts of Stavanger Cathedral school, made (in)famous by local writer Alexander Kielland’s novel ‘Little Marius’, is as old as the Cathedral itself.

72. Grünerløkka (Oslo) Grünerløkka is a city within a city. Only a few minutes away from the city center, it is always pulsing with life: all the small shops, bars and restaurants turn this area into a hipster paradise. Every visit is a new adventure.

73. Frogner Park (Oslo) Sometimes we all have to escape the daily grind of city life and parks, filled with green and laughter are often the best choice. If you start to long for the hills of green during your Oslo stay, visit Frogner Parken for an afternoon relaxation. Whoever you bring with you, take a blanket and some food and enjoy.

74. Northern Lights Cathedral (Alta) Religious architecture in Norway is something else and the Northern Lights Cathedral in Alta is no exception. The concrete and titanium sheets mirror the cold, harsh environment while the candle-lit inside reminds of a warm campfire. Something worth seeing even if you aren’t religious.

75. Lysgardsbakkene Ski Jumping Arena (Lillehammer) Lysgårdsbakkene Ski Jumping Arena is part of an Olympic park where the 1994 Winter Olympics were held. The ski jumping hill is the highlight of the park. If you are not afraid of heights, you can climb the stairs and enjoy the amazing view from the top.

76. Whale Safari Andenes (Andenes) whale safari with a you-will-see-a-whale-or-money-back guarantee! Climb aboard a sturdy boat and go whale hunting. Not for meat, but for pictures. The experience starts with a walk through a whale museum and an explanation of how they use sonars to find whales. Then, they approach them slowly and silently as to not disturb them, while you get your chance to take some pictures.

77. Astrup Fearnley Museum (Oslo) A great museum in a an awe-inspiring building. Renzo Piano is the main star, but they have temporary exhibitions all the time, so make sure to check which ones are on display during your stay. But if you like modern art, a visit to the Astrup Fearnley Museum is a no brainer.

78. Sognsvann Lake (Oslo) Sognsvann Lake is a scenic lake conveniently places near Oslo city center. When you need some relaxation or recreation, you can come here. In the winter, you can ice skate on the frozen lake and in the summer, you can swim in it. Versatile!

The same applies to Stokkavannet in Stavanger, only the skating season, if any, is much shorter there!

79. Old Town Bridge (Trondheim) During your walk through the old town of Trondheim don’t miss out on the old bridge . When you pass through the bridge gates, make a wish: it will come true. And if not, you’ll still have the memory of a nice walk.

80. The Kristiansand Zoo and Amusement Park (Kristiansand) An awesome place that combines exotic animals with activities for children! If you are looking for things to do with your whole family, look no further: Kristiansand Zoo and Amusement Park is a must do. You will see lions, tigers, giraffes and much more while walking around this surprisingly large park. And when you grow tired of watching the myriad of animals, there is also a bountiful of other activities waiting for you.

