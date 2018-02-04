400 000 Norwegians travelled to the Canary Islands in 2017

The Canary Islands are still the sunbathing holiday favourite among Norwegians. There,everything you could wish for in a successful holiday, sun, swimming, activities, restaurants,and nightlife are available. For those who find it hard to decide where to go, we have put together a list of the 5 most popular destinations in the Canary Islands.

1. Playa de las Americas

The Canary Islands, and Tenerife’s most popular destination is the favourite, Playa de las Americas. Here you will find both entertainment, and beach life for the whole family on the sunny southern side of the island.

2. Puerto Rico

On the south west coast of Gran Canaria, this sun-drenched seaside resort sits in a valley between the mountains. The old fishing village has evolved into a modern holiday gem. Relax on the fine, long sandy beach, and enjoy the cosy restaurants.

3. Playa del Inglés

Playa del Ingles is perhaps the most versatile seaside resort in southern Gran Canaria. You will find sun, swimming, sports and entertainment with a wide range of restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

No matter what time of day, there is always something to be found. In Playa del Inglés also boasts the island’s longest sandy beach, which stretches 7 km out to the Maspalomas Oasis, and the Meloneras area.

4. Maspalomas

Unlike neighbouring Playa del Inglés, the atmosphere of Maspalomas is calm and relaxed with low buildings, wide pedestrian streets, and palms. The famous Maspalomas Desert Nature Reserve, with its golden-yellow dunes, is majestic along the sparkling Atlantic coast.

5. Puerto de la Cruz

By many, this is considered the most charming, and Canarian tourist town in Tenerife. In this charming little town you will be closer to the locals, and can easily discover the island’s most scenic areas. Explore cozy squares, outdoor dining, and take refreshing dips in the giant saltwater pools, or the fine lava beach of Playa Jardín.

Source: Reiseguiden.no / #Norway Today