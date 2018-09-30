A drunk man was removed from a plane at Gardermoen – tried to check in again

A 40 something year old man from Sunnmør was removed from a plane on Friday night because he was too drunk. Shortly thereafter, the man was stopped in the security check point at Oslo Airport.

– “A drunk person wanted to go through the security check point at the airport, but was rejected,” says the operations manager of the East Police District, Kristian Loraas, to Romerikes Blad.

– The man had apparently been removed from a plane earlier in the day because he was too drunk. He was not sober then either.

The man was strictly advised to go to a hotel and sleep it off, and to fly the day after instead.

The police were notified of the incident at 11 PM Friday.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today