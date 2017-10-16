Air traffic increased by 2.6% in September

A total of 4,810,992 passengers travelled through Avinor’s 45 airports in September

Oslo Airport’s cargo figures show an enormous increase of 44% compared with the same month last year (August figures).

Continued strong growth in Bergen and Oslo

Bergen Airport, Flesland and Oslo Airport showed respective passenger increases of 4.4% and 4.6% in September. Meanwhile in Stavanger and Trondheim, there were declines of 1.1% and 0.7% respectively.

Among the smaller airports in Avinor’s network, there is still solid growth at Svolvær (32.9%), Leknes (26.2%) and Røros (20.5%) airports.

Hammerfest Airport also showed a solid increase of an impressive 24.6% compared with September 2016.

Good cargo figures at Oslo Airport

The cargo statistics for Oslo Airport are from August, since the September figures are not yet available. Cargo to and from Oslo Airport increased by an impressive 44% and amounts to a total of almost 15,000 tonnes.

“Active and strategic work to improve facilities for the seafood industry has yielded good results. The last 12 months are most likely unparalleled in a European cargo context. We have maintained an extremely high launch rate for new companies and new routes”, said Avinor’s Director Cargo, Martin Langaas.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today