Arctic Buss – Midnight sun bus trip in Lofoten

Join us for a bus trip to the northern shore, to Gimsøy, for a great view to the midnight sun. A glass of sparkling wine and chocolate served at the Café Hov Spiseri is included in the price.

Midnight sun means that the sun, when at its lowest point in the course of a single day, does not disappear below the horizon and, given that the layers of cloud are not too thick, is thus visible 24 hours a day. READ MORE about Midnight sun bus trip in Lofoten

Source: arcticbuss.no / Norway Today