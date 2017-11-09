Avinor’s Doha development for Oslo

High passenger demand prompts Qatar Airways to add a further four weekly flights between Avinor’s Oslo Airport and Doha.

Commencing 22 December, Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, will introduce 3 additional weekly flights (Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays) on its connection between Avinor’s Oslo Airport and Doha, following a significant growth in passenger demand to the capital cities.

The frequency increase, the latest in a number of route network enhancements for the operating company’s international hub, will add more than 105,000 two-way seats to Oslo’s long-haul network in 2018.

Once the extra services have been started, weekly two-way capacity to and from the Nordic hub to the Middle East will pass 10,000 seats.

Commenting on the development, Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development Avinor said: “This link to the Middle East has proven to be a successful sector, and Qatar Airways’ additional flights are certain to be equally popular.

The increase in the frequency will meet growing inbound and outbound demand, provide greater choice for our passengers and improve connectivity to and from Qatar Airways’ considerable Asian network.”

Welcoming the Qatar Airways’ five times weekly service to Doha in 2011, the 4,954km-sector which utilises the oneworld carrier’s 254-seat B788s, witnessed an expansion to a daily flight less than two years after operations commenced.

Qatar Airways’ latest capacity increase up to 10 flights per week from Doha will mean more than a 40% growth on Oslo’s weekly capacity to the Middle East country, adding further to the international growth at Avinor’s primary hub, which has posted a 10% rise in passenger volume in this sector to date this year.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today