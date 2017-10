In the charming “Bærumske Ironworks” from 1610 you will find more than 50 shops, restaurants, workshops and galleries with handicrafts and art.

The picturesque park area is very child-friendly summer and winter, and includes a sculpture park with more than 30 sculptures by Norwegian artists.

In Verksgata you will find shops and workshops with hand-made products of all kinds, including quilts, glass and furniture.

