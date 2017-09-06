Bergen has one of the world’s oldest symphony orchestras, the country’s first national theatre, a host of international festivals, and a whole range of museums and institutions.

Bergen was the birthplace of the hugely popular composer Edvard Grieg. Now his home is open to the public and the Edvard Grieg Museum Troldhaugenalso hosts a number of concerts throughout the year. READ MORE about Bergen – European City of Culture

Source: visitbergen.com / Norway Today