Blue Air brings Bucharest to Oslo

In less than a week Avinor’s Oslo Airport has secured its second new carrier, Blue Air, along with the Norwegian gateway’s first link to Romania.

Set to commence on 15 June, the Romanian carrier will launch a three times weekly (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays) service to its base at Bucharest.

“Bucharest has been a white spot on our route map for some time now so we’re very happy that Romania will be added to the market served from Oslo,” says Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development, Avinor.

Spruit added: “We welcome such a fast-growing carrier to our airport and now, together with Romanian’s largest airline, we can give Norwegian travellers access to Bucharest with an attractive schedule for both leisure and business trips.”

Commenting on the announcement, Tudor Constantinescu, CCO, Blue Air said: “

We have had our eye on the Norwegian market for some time and we are now ready to introduce our first operations into Oslo, a route that will support a mix of both leisure and business traffic.

We share this excitement with Romanians living in the Norwegian capital, who may now come home to their families more often, but also with Norwegian travellers, who aim to cross another destination off their bucket list.

Oslo features a strong economy and a vibrant scene and we hope to further expand at the airport with additional routes in the future. We would like to sincerely thank Oslo Airport for their support during the launch of our latest addition.”

As Norway becomes Blue Air’s 14th country market to be served from Bucharest, adding Romania’s busiest airport to its route network means Norway’s main international hub will now be connected to 37 country markets this summer.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today