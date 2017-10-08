Blue Day Tour – Creative Vacations

Blue Day TourBlue Day Tour.Photo: visittromso.no

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 8. October 2017

Take more memorable and inspiring photographs of your travels! We live in one of the most beautiful regions in the world.

 

During this tour, you will visit fjords, villages, rivers, and icefalls. You will also hear local anecdotes to have both grand and intimate views of our wonderful area. We cover a spectrum of subjects and locations that tells the story of the place.

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today

