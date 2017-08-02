Do you book your holidays online?

​In the EU, 49% of internet users said in 2016 that they booked their holiday accommodation or travel via the internet. This share was highest among internet users in Luxembourg (73%), Denmark (67%) and Finland (63%).

Booking holiday accommodation or travel via the internet was more common among older internet users aged 65 to 74 years in the EU (49%) than among younger users aged 16 to 24 years (40%).

More interesting information can be found in the chapter “Living online: what the internet is used for” which is part of the new digital publication “Digital economy & society in the EU“.

Source: ec.europa.eu / Norway Today