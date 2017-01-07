Bryggen Director considers tourism fee

The foundation Bryggen is experiencing a large increase in the number of tourists and are considering charging a fee from those who want to visit the World Heritage site.

– We will need to consider this should the number of visitors become too large. If the current growth continues, we will have to take action, saying director Bernt-Håvard Øyen from the Foundation Bryggen to the newspaper BergensAvisen.

The Foundation has installed equipment that counts the number of visitors, and since 2004 there has been a doubling in the number of people on Bryggen.

– On the one hand, the growth is positive for Bryggen and Bergen as a travel destination.

On the other hand it the tourist visits between the months of May and October, represent a significant challenge, says Øyen and refers to wear and tear, overcrowding and increased garbage. Øyen adds that this process in any case will take time.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today