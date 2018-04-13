Cabin crew sentenced to jail for meeting up with plane while intoxicated

A cabin crew member from British Airways had more than a 0.6 percent blood alcohol level when he met for a flight at Gardermoen. Now he has to go to prison.

It was during random control just before Christmas last year that the man blew into a breathalyzer and it went red. The breathalyzer showed that the man had more than 0.6 percent blood alcohol level.

Now the man has been convicted in Øvre Romerike District Court to serve 50 days in prison for attempting to serve on board an aircraft while having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 0.2 percent, writes Romerike Blad.

“Conservative considerations weigh heavily in a case like this, where cabin crew report for duty on a flight. Cabin crew have significant responsibilities during a flight,” says the judgment.

The British man who is in his 30’s, has received a ten-day confession discount. The court has chosen to dismiss the British man’s complaint that the sentence of punishment in Norway will cause major disadvantages to him.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today