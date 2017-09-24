Café at Oslo Airport closed after salmonella outbreak

Joe & the juice at Oslo Airport is closed after an outbreak of salmonella, reports the chain in a press release.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has recorded eight possible cases of salmonella infection between 10 and 25 August at the airport, and several of the infected persons said they had visited the cafe, the company writes.

The chain has therefore decided to close the eatery until further notice and disinfect it.

The chain states that it uses the same supplier to all its 32 eateries around the country. During the period during which the infection occurred, these have sold over 40,000 sandwiches.

“As there is no reported infection outside Gardermoen, the case is isolated to the airport and may be linked to human infection, but that remains to be clarified, the company writes, which also states that one of their own employees became ill on August 22, without having any diagnosis.

All employees were tested and have been given paid leave, is stated in the press release.

The company emphasizes that it is cooperating with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

