In the years to come, Sjømannskirkene (Seamens Churches) all over the world will be filled with Christmas decorations, lights, the smell of gløgg and gingerbread, Norwegian food, handicrafts and Christmas fun. Welcome!

The finest thing about the Santa Claus church markets is the combination of traditions, in which we experience and showcase the familiar home, community, volunteering and money in the collection boxes of the local Sjømannskirkene,’ said Foreign Minister, Jan Tommy Fosse.

The local newspaper, Houston Chronicle, voted the Santa Claus Christmas Market as

the city’s third best Christmas activity. The Sjømannskirkene in Berlin is referred to as

the Christmas bazaar which is the wildest, most beautiful and busiest adventure of the year. Around 20,000 people were at last year’s event.

The churches also organise Christmas workshops, concerts, worship services, and

dinners. There is something for everyone.

Already, by this weekend, you can visit Christmas markets in Antwerp, Houston, Rotterdam, and Washington DC. Welcome home!

