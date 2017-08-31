Coast and culture – Northern Norway

The world’s richest sea is also to be found off the coast of Northern Norway, and we have exported fish from here for thousands of years.

This has shaped daily life, as well as the history of the people along the Northern Norwegian coast

Norway’s oldest export item

The more rugged the coastline becomes in the north, the richer the marine life. A thousand years ago, the export of high-protein fish to middle and southern Europe began. Fish was the preferred food of Catholics there in times of fasting.

Source: nordnorge.com / Norway Today