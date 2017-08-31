The world’s richest sea is also to be found off the coast of Northern Norway, and we have exported fish from here for thousands of years.
This has shaped daily life, as well as the history of the people along the Northern Norwegian coast
Norway’s oldest export item
The more rugged the coastline becomes in the north, the richer the marine life. A thousand years ago, the export of high-protein fish to middle and southern Europe began. Fish was the preferred food of Catholics there in times of fasting.
READ MORE about Coast and culture – Northern Norway
Source: nordnorge.com / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Coast and culture – Northern Norway"