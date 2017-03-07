Croatia Airlines opens summer route from Oslo Airport Gardermoen

– Croatia is an attractive country for both Norwegian tourists and for Norwegian industry, and Zagreb is close to many attractive summer destinations. We are very happy to have Croatia Airlines on the team and we think this will be a popular route, says Traffic Director at Avinor Jasper Spruit.

Great faith in the Norwegian market

Flights are scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays and will run from May 21st until October 15th this year. The airline strongly believe in this route and thinks the Norwegian market has great potential.

– We are pleased that for the first time in Croatia Airlines’ history there are flights established between our two countries. The Norwegian market has great potential, which is why we offer an attractive product of high quality, the fastest traffic connection to the south-eastern part of Europe. I believe that this, together with Croatia’s natural, cultural and historical beauty will get many in Norway to visit our country says Mr. Krešimir Kucko of Croatia Airlines.

Croatia Airlines connects Croatia to 39 destinations in 24 European countries, and as a Star Alliance partner is connected to major international route networks.

Croatia Airlines has a special promotional offer of NOK 1,650 for round-trip tickets on the upcoming direct flights between Oslo and Zagreb.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today