Increased cruise tourism swells volume at checkouts

Increased cruise tourism swells the coffers at checkout counters

The forecasts for 2017 show an increase in the number of cruise passengers coming to Norway, the figure approaching three million day visitors from cruises, wrote a expert on the subject, Tor Johan Pedersen, in a recent report for Innovation Norway.

Last year, more than 2.7 million day visits were registered amongst various ports in Norway.

NOK 2.7 billion to make the tax man happier

Bergen and Geirangerfjorden brought most day visitors, with a total of 820,000. In total, 658 882 cruise tourists visited Norwegian ports last year. Each cruise passenger spends an average of 860 kroner per day visit.

Last year, tourists spent NOK 2.7 billion at Norwegian ports, according to Innovation Norway.

The beautiful Geirangerfjord

is one of Norway’s most visited tourist sites. In 2005 it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, jointly with the Nærøyfjord (the narrow fjord).

The Geirangerfjord is a 15 kilometre long branch of the Sunnylvsfjord, which is in turn a branch of the Storfjord (Great Fjord), cutting in from the Atlantic coast just south of the coastal town of Ålesund. The small village of Geiranger is located at the base of the fjord.

© NRK / Norway Today