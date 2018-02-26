Delayed delivery of the new Hurtigruten flagship – several thousand passengers affected

Hurtigruten’s new flagship, MS Roald Amundsen, will not be ready for delivery until 2019. This will cancel multiple pre-booked cruises.

According to the newspaper, Avisa Nordland, they must cancel around ten cruises to the Antarctic, which affects close to 3,000 passengers.

“Let me be the first to complain about the situation,” writes Daniel Skjeldam, CEO, in a letter to the concerned travelers.

Passengers will receive full refunds – including charges for the cancellations of flights. In addition, they were offered discounts on other trips with Hurtigruten.

MS Roald Amundsen was launched in Ulsteinvik in Sunnmøre earlier this February. According to Kleven shipyard, the construction of the ship has been more complex than they had expected.

“They need more time to finish her. It also means that they will not be able to deliver the ship within the agreed deadline,” Hurtigruten said according to the newspaper.

The ship will be used for expedition cruises in the polar areas. It is equipped with large battery packs and is the world’s first hybrid-driven expedition cruise ship

