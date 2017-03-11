Denmark invites 300 million Chinese to visit

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Anders Samuelsen, is in China and took the opportunity to invite 300 million Chinese tourists to visit Denmark.

– We have a very strong political and economic cooperation with China; I want to strengthen these through talks with the Chinese.

But also through a new and historic agreement with the travel portal Dianping, says Samuelsen.

Dianping has over 300 million users, and Denmark is the first European country that makes an agreement with the travel portal.

The agreement is part of the Danish-Chinese tourism year of 2017, where one of the objectives is that the number of Chinese visiting Denmark will increase by 25 percent over the next two years.

As many Chinese do not know about Denmark as a tourist destination, the marketing through Dianping an important step, says Samuelson.

Saturday the Danish Foreign Minister visits Shanghai, before continuing to Beijing, where he will have talks with his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.

