Director NHO Reiseliv: 45% Norwegians leaving Norway

A new NHO Reiseliv survey shows that almost half of Norway intend to vacation out of country but the great winter weather has some Norwegians choosing to vacation here at home.

“This year we’ve had a snowy winter with great skiing conditions. It’s not surprising Norwegians want to enjoy (the season).” says NHO Director Kristin Krohn Devold.

Kantar TNS for NHO Reiseliv produced the survey indicating where Norwegians intend to vacation 2018.

51% Norwegians plan to vacation within the country, a 3% increase from 2017.

45% of those responding to the survey stated that they planned leisure holiday trips outside of Norway.

The NHO Reiseliv survey shows that 11% of respondents plan a winter vacation while the remainder have weekend trips or plan traveling a week or more outside of winter season.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today