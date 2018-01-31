EasyJet opens a route to Berlin from Avinor Oslo Airport

Jasper Spruit, Vice President, Traffic Development at Oslo Airport, has welcomed the addition of the route operated by the airline and believes that even better connections between Norway and Germany is good for both Norwegian business and tourism.

Good for Norwegian travel and tourism

“easyJet is a well-known European airline that serves over 81 million passengers a year. In our opinion, the fact that easyJet sees Norway as such an attractive market that it wants to start a direct route here is very positive for both Norwegian travel and tourism and for Norwegian business”, explains Spruit, going on to say:

“For Norwegians who wish to travel to Berlin, this new route offers an improved complete service; for Norway, it means that we now have another direct connection to our country. This route will attract international tourists who want to see Oslo and Eastern Norway as well as tourists who make onward connections to other Norwegian destinations”, he says.

In 2017, approximately 350,000 passengers travelled between Oslo Airport and the airports in Berlin.

easyJet flies over 81 million passengers between 31 countries with a fleet of 280 aircraft in 2017. Now Oslo Airport will be the latest addition to their network.

”We are thrilled to announce our new routes from Berlin today and to add Oslo to our network to the very first time. easyJet’s continued expansion at Tegel airport and across the network means that customers have even more choice and continue to benefit from increased competition and lower fares”, says Thomas Haagensen, Managing Director easyJet Europe.

The route between Oslo Airport and Berlin Tegel will be operated by an Airbus 320 aircraft with 180 seats.

