Explore Risør and Vegårshei

See what to do in the town of wooden houses, Risør in Southern Norway.

Experience maritime culture and events, festivals and the archipelago in Risør.

Celebrating history and traditions

Risør has a rich history as one of the largest seafaring towns in Norway for sailing ships. Visit the coastal culture centre to learn more about the fascinating history, learn how boats are being built and visit the town’s annual wooden boat festival, Trebåtfestivalen.

Source: visitnorway.com / Norway Today