Fewer flew with SAS in October

This October, 2.6 million passengers traveled with SAS. This is a decline of 2.6 percent compared with October last year.

SAS had ticket revenues of 3.27 billion Swedish kronor on all its traffic this past month, compared to 3.14 billion, same time last year, reports E24.

SAS released its October 2017 traffic revenue report on Friday.

Without its charter traffic, SAS had ticket revenues of 3.03 billion from scheduled traffic, compared with 2.89 billion in October last year.

Norwegian published its traffic figures for October on Monday of this week, and those figures showed a passenger growth of 14 percent to 3.15 million.

