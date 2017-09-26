Film recording at the Pulpit rock in November

The film recording of the «Mission: Impossible» film at the Pulpit Rock is set to November this year. Then the tourist attraction will be closed for three days.

“Mission: Impossible 6” is scheduled to record the final stages at the Preikestolen in Lysefjorden. Originally, recording was to be in September, but after lead actor and Hollywood star Tom Cruise injured himself during a stunt in London, the recordings are postponed until November 2nd. This according to the CEO of the Pulpit Rock foundation.

The recording itself will take place 8th to 10th of November, and then public access to the Pulpit Rock will be completely closed.

While the Preikestolen approaches 300,000 visitors in 2017, there are a maximum of 100 tourists taking their trip there in November.

– The positive thing about recording during the winter is that it is a season with much less activity in the area. It can help market the Pulpit Rock as a year round tourist destination, so that everyone doesn’t come in August, says Per-Henry Borch in the production company Truenorth Norway.

A few hundred people will take part in the film recording work. The film company has been granted up to 50 helicopter landings per day.

The local actor Kristoffer Joner has confirmed that he is featured in the new movie. He recorded scenes together with Tom Cruise in London for four days in July.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today