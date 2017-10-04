Finnair wants to open Asia for Norwegians

In May 2018, Finnair, in collaboration with Widerøe, will launch new routes from Bergen and Tromsø to Helsinki.

The Finnish airline company aims to open up Asia to Norwegians.

“Norwegians love to travel to Asia, and now our Norwegian customers get new seamless connections to the 19 cities we fly to Asia via Helsinki,” says Robert Lönnblad in Finnair Scandinavia in a press release.

Lönnblad says that they feel the excitement goes both ways – Norwegians are interested in flying to Asia, and the Asians are interested in flying to Norway. The airline has a pronounced growth strategy to link more and more destinations into its Asia network.

Daily flights are being set up from Bergen to Helsinki, and one weekly between Tromsø and Helsinki. The routes fly with Widerøe’s aircraft, while Finnair sells the tickets and does the marketing.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today