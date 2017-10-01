Valdres is well known for its numerous mountain waters and lakes as well as rivers and streams that are perfect for fishing enthusiasts.

Fishing is a popular activity for young and old. You can fish from land with a fishing rod, rent a boat or canoe, or even take part in fishing with net or «oter» (rig with multiple hooks). There are also trained guides who will take you to the best locations and give you instructions in different techniques, such as fly fishing. Contact one of our providers for more information.READ MORE ABOUT Fishing in Valdres

Source: valdres.com / Norway Today