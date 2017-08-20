Fishing tourists take to the coas

The Norwegian coast is a high priority among Europeans who use their holidays to go fishing. Many of them will arrive in the following weeks, because the autumn is high season.

‘Fishing tourism has grown in recent years, and greatly contributes to extending the season for renting out seaside cabins,’said Pia Buen, Country Manager for Novasol in Norway.

The company is Europe’s largest landlord of holiday homes. Their Norwegian portfolio includes approximately 1700 cabins,and this year we’ll be visited by over 50,000 tourists.

The demand for cabins adapted for fishing has been increasing, and now accounts for 40% of the bookings.

‘Hobby anglers know what they want. Most people choose cabins as close to the sea as possible, with features such as its own sledge space, a large freezer box, and preferably a boat. For such cabins, orders are up 30% this year’, said Buen.

Fishing tourists are booked far out into October. This year, Novasol has seen an increasing number of arrivals around mid-September.

Mostly Germans

More than three quarters of the angling tourists are from Germany.

‘But also the Dutch, and the Danish, have increasingly gained an interest in this type of holiday. We also see potential in several European countries, and therefore believe this market will continue to increase in the long term,’ said Pia Buen.

Hordaland is the most popular county among hobby anglers who’ll rent a cabin in Norway this autumn. After Hordaland,it’s the south coast, Rogaland, Møre and Romsdal.

‘A lot of anglers return year after year. Simultaneously, new groups are arriving, not least, younger people. There is also the impact of female hobby anglers seeming to increase.

Long rental season

Many of the tourists have a thorough knowledge of fishing, cleaning, and filleting, according to Henrik Johan Bådsvik,who runs a rental facility at Ølensfjorden in Hordaland.

‘Guests are eager to get out on the sea, and want information about good fishing spots, and local conditions. I’m always there to meet them, and get to know those who become regulars.

Some have taken holidays here for many years’, said

Bådsvik. Also, aside from the fishing trips, a large number of this group of tourists are eager naturalists.

Many go hiking in the area, or drive a distance to visit sights, or travel routes that offer special experiences. Often they’ll visit places they’ve read about in advance, such as the Preikestolen, Trolltunga and Folgefonna’, said Bådsvik.

Source: Novasol / Norway Today