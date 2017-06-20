The Christian Radich is “Norway’s sailing ambassador” and is available for Oslo Fjord cruises as well as challenging regattas where everyone on board participates.

A sightseeing cruise on the Christian Radich is perfect for groups that want to experience the Oslo Fjord in a unique way. Christian Radich is available for rental in May, June, August and September. Read more about Fjord cruise with Christian Radich

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today