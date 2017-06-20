Fjord cruise with Christian Radich

TOPICS:
Christian RadichChristian Radich.Photo: visitoslo.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 20. June 2017

The Christian Radich is “Norway’s sailing ambassador” and is available for Oslo Fjord cruises as well as challenging regattas where everyone on board participates.

A sightseeing cruise on the Christian Radich is perfect for groups that want to experience the Oslo Fjord in a unique way. Christian Radich is available for rental in May, June, August and September. Read more about Fjord cruise with Christian Radich

 

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Fjord cruise with Christian Radich"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*