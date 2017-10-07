Fjordcruise in the Ofot fjord Wintertime

TOPICS:
Ofot fjordOfot fjord.Photo: visitnarvik.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 7. October 2017

Join a wonderful cruise in the daytime, with a boat that fits perfectly to experience the Arctic Ofot Fjord surrounding Narvik.

 

Experiencing the view of the mountains, the city and nature from the sea is something special, and you are invited to this experience. A qualified guide will take good care of you, and will start by giving you information about safety on board. The guide will also tell about the Arctic fjord and the special location that it has both historical and industrially. READ MORE about Fjordcruise in the Ofot fjord Wintertime

 

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Fjordcruise in the Ofot fjord Wintertime"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*