Join a wonderful cruise in the daytime, with a boat that fits perfectly to experience the Arctic Ofot Fjord surrounding Narvik.

Experiencing the view of the mountains, the city and nature from the sea is something special, and you are invited to this experience. A qualified guide will take good care of you, and will start by giving you information about safety on board. The guide will also tell about the Arctic fjord and the special location that it has both historical and industrially. READ MORE about Fjordcruise in the Ofot fjord Wintertime

Source: visitnarvik.com / Norway Today