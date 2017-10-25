Flights to the USA historically cheap

Prices for flights between Norway and the US are at a historically low level. In addition, prices are expected to fall even further.

New York’s average prices have fallen by 43 per cent since 2010, according to the statistics published by the Norwegian Aviation Index on Wednesday. Los Angeles’s price drop is 28 percent, Aftenposten writes.

Despite the historically low prices, the person responsible behind the survey predicts, that prices will continue to fall.

“I think prices will fall even further,” said the executive vice president of the search engine, Travelmarket.no, Ole Stouby, to the newspaper.

The low prices are due to the fact that more companies sign up in the price competition.

“The established airlines follow the concept of low-cost airlines like Norwegian on intercontinental and European flights. This means that the airline tickets will be even cheaper, continues Stouby.

The Norwegian Airfares Index has so far found the following prices for US cities: The Bergen to New York with Norwegian costs 1,773 kroner and the tickets from Bergen to Los Angeles with KLM are 2,857 kroner.

From Oslo to Los Angeles with Air Canada, ticket costs 2,630 kroner while from Trondheim to the same city with Delta Air Lines and KLM costs the ticket 3,308 kroner.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today