Four wolf pups born in Kristiansand Zoo

For the first time in four years, wolf pups are born in Kristiansand Zoo (Dyreparken i Kristiansand). All the four puppies have just opened their eyes.

– All four are healthy and fine, says veterinarian and head of the animal facility, Rolf-Arne Ølberg, after the first check-up this week.

The check also revealed that there are four sisters who have seen the light of day in Nordic Wilderness.

It is assumed that the birth occurred on Tuesday, May 16th.It is four years since it was last born wolf pups in the zoo. it is going to be a major transition for the alpha pair, Fenris (4) and Freya (3), from being alone to suddenly being head of a pack.

– This is good for the pack structure. It binds the male and the bitch together, and now we will focus fully on making sure that they are left in peace. So that they go well together in the time to come, explains Ølberg.

Hope to see them this summer

After two weeks of life the four sisters weighs now around two kilograms each.

– In the first few weeks, they will just sleep, drink milk and grow. But in a few weeks they will be more mobile, and will eventually get to explore the area with their mother. Although the area is very large, we believe there are good chances that our guests can get to see them during this summer, says Ølberg.

Some information about Dyreparken zoo and amusement park

In the zoo, the Africa exhibition allows you to move along a bridge observing native savanna animals such as giraffe and zebras. The park is 11 km (6 mi) east of town.

Dyreparken is a complete park, consisting of an entertainment park; a theme park; and a zoo. The zoo contains an enclosure for Scandinavian animals such as wolves and elk, a large breeding ground for Bactrian camels, and exotic animals such as alligators, orangutans, Siberian tigers and a variety of apes and monkeys.

Kristiansand Zoo is Norway`s most frequently visited attraction covering an area of 150 acres of wild Nordic terrain. It is totally different from other European zoos, which are characterised by bars and heavy padlocks. In Dyreparken, the animals have wide open spaces in which to roam – however, the visitors are still able to get up close to observe some of the most beautiful animals – like the red panda, which is threatened by extinction.

© NTB Scanpix / dyreparken.no / Norway Today