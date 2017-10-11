French air strike affects Norwegian flights

Air traffic of both Norwegian and SAS airlines is being influenced by the ongoing strike in France. Some flights in Europe have been cancelled while others are late.

‘We have had a handful of cancellations, and some delays to flights from Scandinavia, and southern Europe. We are working to get all the passengers to their destinations. Some have been re-booked, and others have been accommodated in hotels,’ said Tonje Sund, Press Officer in SAS to VG newspaper.

Norwegian Airlines has also experienced challenges to its air traffic.

‘All passengers who have been hit have been offered free reimbursement of the tickets, or booking of alternative tickets. If they can’t return home, they can contact the staff at the airport, and get a hotel,’ said Daniel Kirchhoff, the press officer at Norwegian.

The strike is in protest against the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron. Nine trade unions have supported the strike, including all the largest federations in the public sector. Together they represent 5.4 million employees.

Source: NRK / Norway Today