From lighthouse to lighthouse

In occasion of the Cultural memory year of 2009 Norwegian Lighthouse Association established a sea route for boaters who are interested in the history of lighthouses and other beacons on the coast of Trøndelag.

The sea route includes 18 lighthouses, 1 fog bell, 3 lamps and 2 cairns, in 12 municipalities in the old Fosen County. The trail provides an insight into the challenges the Norwegian Coastal Administration has faced in more than 200 years, in efforts to secure shipping, fisheries and the settlement of this coastal area.

A trail booklet with information on all 24 sea marks, with photos and maps is developed. Norwegian Lighthouse Historical Association (NFHF) is a voluntary, nationwide organization formed in 1966. NFHF works to disseminate information about lighthouse history, and to promote conservation and new, ideally use of Norwegian lighthouses.

Source: trondelag.com / Norway Today