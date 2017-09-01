Europe`s highest fjordview from a road, new spectaculer platform, Geiranger Skywalk, from 2016 – a guaranteed airy experience. Quite possibly the world’s finest view – 1500 m above sea level.

The toll road, Nibbevegen, takes you from Djupvasshytta at 1038 m above sea level, to the viewpoint at Dalsnibba which is at approx 1500 m a.s.l. You will have an unforgettable experience of fjord culture, views towards the snow-covered mountains, pure air and the World Heritage Area – all at the same time.

Nibbevegen, a pioneer project and the very symbol of tourism in Geiranger, was opened in 1939. The fantastic panorama from the highest point includes fjords, peaks and high mountain terrain and is a ’must-see’ on any visit to the Geiranger area.

The toll road is normally open late May to October. At the highest point there is a modern service building with a small souvenir shop and toilet facilities. Read more about Geiranger Skywalk – Dalsnibba

Source: fjordnorway.com / Norway Today