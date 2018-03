See two Unesco Fjords in one trip: the amazing Geirangerfjord and the spectacular Naeroyfjord.

You will get to know the cities of Oslo, Bergen and Alesund, travel on the famous Flam Railway and visit the Atlantic Ocean Road, one of the world´s most beautiful roads. READ MORE about Geirangerfjord, Atlantic Ocean Road & Norway in a Nutshell

Source: fjordtravel.no / Norway Today