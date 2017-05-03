GladMat – the Happy Food event in Stavanger

GladMat – Scandinavia’s biggest food fest

GladMat is Happy Food – Happy Food makes Happy people – Happy people make GladMat

GladMat is a showcase for food production, gastronomy and food culture, a venue where consumers and food producers meet.

GladMat is the leading food festival, both in Norway and the Nordic countries. The goal is to promote public interest in food and food culture. In 2017 the festival is organized for the 19th consecutive year.

GladMat want to showcase niche products, raw materials and the latest trends. At the same time, participants who represent local quality products with unique stories are sought after and invited.

Michelin Guide

Stavanger is proud to be not only the only town outside of Oslo to have a Michelin Star restaurant, we have two.

The cuisine in Stavanger is very diverse, admittedly mainly due to the great influx of people from all corners of the world due to the petroleum industry.

Even though a small town of 100,000 inhabitants we boast that at least 10 percent have roots from outside the country, but are all considered to be ‘Siddis’ after a few years – yours truly included.

Since you are coming anyway

The Pulpit Rock – or Prekestolen – is located inside Lysefjorden and is easily reachable after you have enjoyed the national and / or international foods served at GladMat.

There are boat trips daily to the foot of the climb. You may however want to digest the food before you take on the hike to the top, even though the pathway is bettered every year. Still not convinced? Then Visit Stavanger.

When & How

This years GladMat will be arranged from 19th to 22nd of July, as per definition mainly in the harbour area of Stavanger, aka Vaagen. Stavanger is easily reached from numerous departure points by plane.

KLM have several daily flights from Amsterdam, SAS to Copenhagen and London, Norwegian and other low-fare carriers also have abundant connections.

Believe or not, but Stavanger Airport is a hop and a skip away from town – and has an excellent bus service to all the major hotels.

If you are planning a cruise of the fjords around the end of July, you should note that the cruise ships berth inside the festival area.

There are also daily ferries from Denmark and Bergen and a train service too.

© Norway Today / GladMat