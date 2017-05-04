Google promises to correct their Pulpit Rock error

Google promises to correct Pulpit Rock directions error

Google promised to correct the mistake in their mapping service that has led tourists to their destinations on wild, windswept roads, rarely used by anybody but very local people, and wild animals.

Motorists who plot in the Pulpit rock (Prekestolen) in Google Maps, are directed to the small village of Fossmork on the other side of the fjord.

Inhabitants of the area tell about hundreds of tourists who have followed the instructions leading to that they must turn around and drive back down the winding, narrow and treacherous road.

– Of course, it’s not meant to send people to the wrong place, so we’ll grab a hold of this and correct the map service as soon as possible. The error has been reported to our technical team, who are located in various places around the world, says the Press Officer at Google Norway, Helle Skjevold, to Stavanger Aftenblad.

She couldn’t say how long it would take to resolve the problem, but is pleased that Google have now been notified of a navigation error that many people have been exposed to.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today