Great year for tourism, especially in the north

Tourism in Norway has experienced an increase in the number of foreign tourists, and the greatest growth has been in Tromsø region.

Troms tops the list with 32% more tourists visiting from abroad. Northern Norway has experienced a strong increase in guests from the USA, Asia and Southern Europe, and also more British and Germans have taken holidays to this area.

Nationally, the increase is 11%, measured in the number of cruise ship arrivals, according to Statistics Norway (SSB). Taking Norwegian tourists into account, the growth amounts to 5% in total.

‘We are perhaps best known for the north, mountains and fjords, but we have wonderful experiences to offer over the whole of Norway. We want more tourists, who spend more money.Then we lift up the whole country’, said Minister of Industry, Monica Mæland, in a statement.

Figures from Statistics Norway apply to those who took overnight lodging between January to October. The Government will present a new tourism statement in the New Year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today